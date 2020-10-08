🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: vs West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (1-3) host West Virginia (1-3) Oct. 9-10 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The meeting between the two Big 12 schools is the second home stand for the Jayhawks this season, and the Oct. 10 match is KU’s annual Jayhawks For a Cure match.

After opening the season against Baylor, Kansas traveled to Austin, Texas to face the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. KU battled with the Big 12 favorite in both matches, but were unable to top the Longhorns Oct. 1-2.

The Kansas offense is led by Jenny Mosser, who has a team-high 46 kills, while freshman Ayah Elnady is second with 29. Elnady also has 29 digs and is second on the team, averaging 2.07 digs per set behind libero Molly Schultz’s 2.43 digs per set. Anezka Szabo is the only Jayhawk to tally 10-or-more blocks this season, posting a team-best 11 through four matches.