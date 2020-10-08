🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: vs West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (1-3) host West Virginia (1-3) Oct. 9-10 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The meeting between the two Big 12 schools is the second home stand for the Jayhawks this season, and the Oct. 10 match is KU’s annual Jayhawks For a Cure match.
After opening the season against Baylor, Kansas traveled to Austin, Texas to face the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. KU battled with the Big 12 favorite in both matches, but were unable to top the Longhorns Oct. 1-2.
The Kansas offense is led by Jenny Mosser, who has a team-high 46 kills, while freshman Ayah Elnady is second with 29. Elnady also has 29 digs and is second on the team, averaging 2.07 digs per set behind libero Molly Schultz’s 2.43 digs per set. Anezka Szabo is the only Jayhawk to tally 10-or-more blocks this season, posting a team-best 11 through four matches.
MATCH 5
Date: Friday, Oct. 9
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Arena: Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
First Serve: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Fan Card: Digital Only
MATCH 6
Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Arena: Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
First Serve: 5 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Fan Card: Digital Only
OPPONENT PREVIEW: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia is 1-3 to start the Big 12-only 2020 schedule, earning a four-set victory over Texas Tech Sept. 25. WVU’s offense is led by Briana Lynch and Natali Petrova, each have amassed 50-or-more kills this season, with Lynch holding a team-best .406 attack percentage. Aiding the Mountaineer attack is Lacey Zerwas, who averages 11.00 assists per set, and has 187 this season. No other WVU player has more than five. Lynch also is the team leader in total blocks (19), while Audrey Adams is second with 18.
AVCA TOP-10
Kansas was ranked 10th in the AVCA Poll Oct. 7, marking the second-consecutive week that KU was ranked. The last time the Jayhawks were ranked in the top-10 in the AVCA Poll was Sept. 4 (7th) to Sept. 11 (9th), 2017.
2019 VS. WEST VIRGINIA
Kansas split the 2019 series with West Virginia, beating the Mountaineers at home Oct. 10, 2019 for its first Big 12 victory in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. In the second meeting, KU lost to WVU in five sets to conclude the 2019 season.
UP NEXT
Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 16-17 at the McCasland Field House. The matches are available on Fox Sports Oklahoma.