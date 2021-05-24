Matt Gildersleeve: Made for This Moment

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Ever since I was 16 years old, being the head football strength and conditioning coach for a Power Five school has been my dream. Sounds hard to believe, I know, but truthfully, this has been all I’ve ever wanted to do. From the get-go, the process about this profession captivated me. The weights are completely unbiased—45 pounds are 45 pounds. It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, purple, or blue. You have to pay for the progress you get, and you can’t cheat it. There are no shortcuts. You get what you put in. Those are the kinds of things I stand for as a coach and a human being. Whether it’s on the football field or in life, that’s the kind of mentality that rewards you with success.

The former rival I learned at a very young age in this industry that changing kids’ lives is what fulfilled me. Seeing them transform into successful adults motivates and drives me every single day. It’s easy to do all of that when you have the kind of relationship I have with coach Lance Leipold. If you asked me to put a dollar amount on it, I don’t think I could even if I tried. I got to witness firsthand the success he had at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six national titles. Unfortunately, my team was on the other end of it. I played Division III football at the University of Mount Union, and we were 57-3 in all of the years I was there. Would you like to take one guess who the three losses came against? Yes, it was against our old arch-nemesis Wisconsin-Whitewater and coach Leipold. He knew I was interested in getting into the strength and conditioning profession. So, we kept in touch, and I started working after I finished playing. Man, it’s crazy to think that was over 10 years ago. The one thing that drew me to Leipold was the relationship he had with his wife and kids. I looked at that and gravitated towards it very quickly. The core values he lives by—how he trusts, how he empowers, how loyal he is to his people, and how he takes care of his people—are things I believed in. They’re things that matter to me more than I can put into words. When you can connect on a human level, it makes connecting on a coaching level so much easier. I’ve always felt like we’re in this together, you know? He always uses those words too—”us,” “we” and “ours” instead of “me,” “my” and “I.” So when he says we’re in this together, Kansas, you can believe him. It really is from the heart.

The three-phase process Establishing that togetherness and building those relationships has been the primary focus in the first few days with the program here at KU. It’s a process of meeting with the players and every department to figure out what we can do now. Coach and I would have meetings from about 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and we wouldn’t really see each other much throughout the day. By the time night rolled around, I’d be sitting in his office and we’d basically debrief for a few more hours. One of those nights, I remember telling him, “Man, this has been a crazy few weeks, huh?” And he looks at me and says, “It’s been five days, Matt.” Five days? I couldn’t believe it. Those first days are basically a blur with you spinning and collecting data and trying to formulate a plan. However, most importantly, we have a plan of action, and we’re going in the right direction. Now, we’re doing the fun stuff and actually making a difference. And it all starts with our three-phase process. The first step is defining the culture to the players, and then we’re going to teach them how to do it. Lastly, it’s all about demanding it. The latter one is the hardest, but it’s also the one that wins you games and helps you win in life. Ultimately, our goal is to create a player-led football team. I’m not going to be the one playing on the field on Saturdays. We want to create an environment where the players are used to seeing each other leading. We want to make that routine on Saturdays. That has to be the foundation of what we do.