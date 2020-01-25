🏀 Azubuike Powers Jayhawks Past Volunteers, 74-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Udoka Azubuike’s eighth double-double and four blocks, including two key swats late, helped key the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to a 74-68 over Tennessee, 74-68, Saturday afternoon in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Azubuike was joined in double-figures by sophomore Devon Dotson, who netted 22 points and added seven rebounds, and sophomore Ochai Agbaji, who knocked down a trio of 3-pointers en route to a 16-point outing.

The win improved the Jayhawks to 16-3 on the year, while Tennessee fell to 12-7 in its 2019-20 campaign.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With less than two minutes to play in regulation, Azubuike made plays on both ends of the floor after Tennessee cut the Jayhawk lead to 69-66. The senior made a key free throw at the 1:51 mark, before nabbing a steal and a pair of blocks on Tennessee’s next two offensive possessions to keep the upset-minded visitors off the board. The Volunteers managed just one field goal after pulling within three points while Devon Dotson and Ochai Agabji hit three free throws to seal the Jayhawk victory. Azubuike’s 18-point, 11-rebound, and four-block performance marked the fifth time in his last seven outings he has posted a double-double and four or more blocks in a game.

STAT OF THE GAME

12-0 – Trailing by seven points with under six minutes to play in the opening half, Azubuike reentered the game after being sidelined with foul trouble and turned the game on its head. The senior center scored seven points, six of which came via dunks, during a 12-0 Jayhawk run that saw the home side regain the lead before the intermission. KU turned the seven-point deficit into a seven-point halftime lead, 37-30, and never relinquished its advantage.

