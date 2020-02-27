🏀 Three Jayhawks Named Academic All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomores David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji were named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team, announced by the league office Thursday. Azubuike and McCormack were first team honorees, while Agbaji was on the second team.

A liberal arts and sciences major, Azubuike was named Academic All-Big 12 for the third-straight year. The Delta, Nigeria, center was a second-team selection in 2017-18 and first team in 2018-19. McCormack, a forward from Norfolk, Va., and Agbaji, a guard from Kansas City, Mo., are communication studies majors and appearing on the team the first year they are eligible to receive the honor.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible. A total of 34 were recognized on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team, with 22 first team honorees and 12 on the second team.

Kansas has a league-leading 62 all-time Academic All-Big 12 honorees since the inception of the conference in 1996-97. Texas is second with 57, while Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech are third with 51 each. KU has 46 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honorees and 16 second-team selections. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has had 41 student-athletes named Academic All-Big 12, including 30 Jayhawks on the first team.