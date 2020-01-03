🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. West Virginia

Kansas has won 18 of the 23 Big 12 regular-season titles (includes ties), including an NCAA record 14 straight from 2005-18. Kansas’ 61 conference titles are the most in NCAA Division I. Kentucky is second with 54 and Penn third at 37. KU’s 14-straight league titles, all under head coach Bill Self, is the longest streak in NCAA Division I and in school history.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

Located in Morgantown, W.Va., with an enrollment of 29,599, No. 16/17 West Virginia is 11-1 on the season after its 67-59 win against then-No. 2 Ohio State on Dec. 29. The Mountaineers are coached by Bob Huggins who is 281-152 in his 13th season at his alma mater and 871-363 in his 38th season overall.

West Virginia averages 74.8 points and has a plus-12.8 scoring margin. The Mountaineers also dominate the boards pulling down a conference-leading 42.0 per game with a plus-7.7 rebound margin. WVU also leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in field goal percentage defense at 35.9% and fourth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 25.4, which also leads the league. West Virginia forces 15.5 turnovers per game and also averages 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocked shots per contest.

West Virginia is deep as 12 players average 7.9 minutes or more per game. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe leads West Virginia in scoring with 11.8 points per game and with 14 blocked shots. His 8.8 rebounds per contest are second on the team and tied with KU’s Udoka Azubuike for fifth in the Big 12.