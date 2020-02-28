🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Kansas State

THE KANSAS-KANSAS STATE SERIES

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 198-94, and has won 10 of the last 11 matchups. Since Feb. 12, 1994, Kansas has won 59 of the last 65 meetings with K-State. This series started in 1907 and Kansas is 78-48 against Kansas State in games played in Manhattan, including a 26-5 record in Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas has gone to Kansas State three times as the No. 1 team in the nation and is 2-1 in those meetings with wins on Jan. 18, 1993 (71-65), Jan. 4, 1997 (62-59) and a loss on Feb. 14, 2011 (84-68). KSU was not ranked in all three meetings and all three were in Bramlage Coliseum.

Since the inception of the Big 12 Conference, KU is 51-6 against KSU (41-6 in regular-season battles and 10-0 in the Big 12 Championship). Kansas head coach Bill Self is 34-6 all-time against K-State, all while at KU. Kansas State’s Bruce Weber is 3-16 against Kansas. Expect a close game as 12 of the last 16 matchups in Bramlage Coliseum have been single-digit outcomes.