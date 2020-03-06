🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas Tech

Dotson, who is 65 games into his collegiate career, is on pace to become just the 11th Jayhawk to score his 1,000th point within his first 70 outings and the first under Bill Self. Wilt Chamberlain was the fastest to 1,000 points, needing an incredible 34 games. If Dotson hits the milestone before the end of this season, he would be eighth Jayhawk to score 1,000 within his first two seasons at KU.

Jayhawk sophomore Devon Dotson is looking to join elite company as he approaches a milestone in his young KU career. Dotson is just 31 points from scoring his 1,000th point in a Kansas uniform and is on pace to be among the fastest Jayhawks to break the 1K scoring mark.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH

Located in Lubbock, Texas, with an enrollment of 38,803, Texas Tech is 18-12 overall and 9-8 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders are coming off a 71-68 overtime loss at No. 4 Baylor on March 2. Texas Tech is coached by Chris Beard who is 94-43 in his fourth season at TTU and 124-48 in his fifth season overall.

Texas Tech averages 72.3 points per game and has a plus-8.8 scoring margin. The Red Raiders pull down 33.4 boards per outing and have a plus-0.3 rebound margin. Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 35.7 percent and assists at 15.5 per game. The Red Raiders force 16.1 turnovers per contest and have a plus-2.2 turnover margin. Texas Tech is ranked second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 45.5, which is behind league leader Kansas (48.5 percent).

Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey leads Texas Tech in scoring at 15.4 points per game which is fifth in the Big 12. He is second on the team with 58 3-point field goals made and is tied for the team lead with 35 steals. Ramsey averages 4.1 rebounds per contest.