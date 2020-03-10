🏀 GAME PREVIEW: Big 12 Championship - Quarterfinals

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Big 12 Conference regular-season champion and No. 1-ranked Kansas (28-3, 17-1) is set to tip off postseason play when it hits the court at Kansas City’s Sprint Center for the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship this week. KU enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed for the 16th time in the 24-year history of the league after the Jayhawks won their NCAA-leading 62nd regular-season conference championship.

Kansas will face the winner of the No. 8 Oklahoma State-No. 9 Iowa State game on Thursday, March 12 at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Cowboys and Cyclones will play Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Kansas has won 16 conference tournament titles, including eight of the last 15 and 11 of the 23 total Big 12 Championships. Thursday’s quarterfinal contest will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) set to call the action.