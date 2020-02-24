🏀 Jayhawks Dominate Oklahoma State, 83-58

LAWRENCE, Kan. – An elite performance on both ends of the floor worthy of the nation’s top-ranked team saw the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks run past the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 83-58, Monday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Senior center Udoka Azubuike was one of five Jayhawks to score in double figures and posted his 12th double-double of the season via his 19 points, 16 rebound performance to help his team to its 13th-straight victory.

The win pushed Kansas to 14-1 in Big 12 play and to 25-3 on the year, marking an NCAA-record 15th-straight season the Jayhawks have posted 25 or more victories. Oklahoma State fell to 14-14 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 4-11 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Sophomore forward David McCormack swatted away an Isaac Likekele lay-up and kickstarted a KU breakaway that ended in a Devon Dotson to Ochai Agbaji alley-oop slam with just under six minutes to play in the opening half. The Agbaji dunk capped a 10-3 KU run that helped the Jayhawks extend its lead to 10 points 27-17. KU’s lead never shrunk to less than six points from the remainder of the game.

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – Udoka Azubuike pulled down a career-high eight offensive rebounds to go along with his 16 total rebounds for the game. The eight offensive boards, which were the most by a Jayhawk since Jeff Withey pulled down nine against Baylor on Jan. 16, 2012, helped contribute to KU’s 14 second-chance points on the night.

NOTES (Full Notes)

The win made Kansas 25-3 overall, giving it 25 wins for the 15th-straight season beginning in 2005-06 and extending its NCAA D1 record.

The victory also made KU 14-1 in Big 12 play, clinching a top-two seed in the Big 12 Championship and giving the Jayhawks 14 Big 12 wins for the 14th time since the league began in 1996-97 and the 10th time in the Bill Self era (since 2003-04).

Kansas’ 25 point victory was its largest over OSU since KU topped the Cowboys 94-67 on Feb. 15, 2016.

Kansas held its opponent under 70 points for the 24th time this season with a record of 21-3 in those contests.

KU’s 12 game Big 12 winning streak is the most by a Jayhawk team since Kansas won 13 straight in the 2009-10 season.

Kansas shot 85 percent from the line on the night, going 17-of-20, the best percentage from the Jayhawks this season.

Making two free throws at the 8:35 mark of the first half, Udoka Azubuike scored his 999th and 1,000th-career points. Azubuike is the 62nd Jayhawk and 17th player in the Bill Self era to reach 1000 points.

With his 16 rebounds, Azubuike totaled 35 rebounds in his two most recent outings, the most boards in consecutive games by a Jayhawk since Thomas Robinson pulled down 35 against North Dakota (21, 12/31/2011) and Kansas State (14, 1/4/2012).

Since 1996-97, Azubuike’s 42 points and 35 rebounds in his last two outings marked the seventh time a Jayhawk has scored 40+ points and pulled down 30+ rebounds in consecutive games. Azubuike joined Dedric Lawson, Thomas Robinson (2x), Wayne Simien and Drew Gooden (2x) as Jayhawks to achieve the feat.

QUOTE OF THE GAME (Full Quotes)