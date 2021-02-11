🏀 Showing Up On the Big Stage

LAWRENCE, Kan. – When the Oklahoma State Cowboys came to Lawrence on Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks knew that it would be a dog fight.

There are few things more intimidating than playing in Allen Fieldhouse, especially on an ESPN Big Monday. Kansas proved just that, when they fought their way to a 78-66 victory over the Cowboys.

There, the Jayhawks found themselves on a familiar stage. It was the 45th time that ESPN Big Monday featured a showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse, and Kansas has come away with a victory in every occasion but one.

Now owning a 44-1 record inside Allen Fieldhouse during Big Monday games and a 36-game winning streak within that record, it is hard to ever count Kansas out during a high-profile contest.

That’s not to say that the victory came easy.

When the shots weren’t falling in the first half, KU’s David McCormack, Christian Braun, Marcus Garrett and Jalen Wilson stepped up and helped propel their team to a hard-fought victory over the Cowboys.

Braun nailed three triples on his way to scoring 15 points in addition to grabbing 10 rebounds. He also tallied two assists and brought effort and energy to the Kansas team.

“He (Braun) blows me away because he can really shoot the ball if he has space,” Self said post game. “It’s three, two, one and he tries to shot fake at the end of a shot clock and he ends up throwing one up there that went in and that was a big shot. I think that put us up 13. CB played well.”

McCormack struggled to start the game, missing his first four field goal attempts and finding one of his shots blocked. In the second half, McCormack found his groove, finishing with a team-leading 23 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking a pair of shots.

While Kansas’ offense was struggling to get anything going in the first half, there was one guy who stepped up.

“Marcus was great the first half,” Self said of his senior guard. “If Marcus wasn’t playing on both ends, I mean, he had to guard everybody, and the best player, and rebound the ball, and score the ball. It was almost like he needed to pass it to himself and then go score.”

Garrett finished the night with 17 points and four assists, but most of his work isn’t shown on the stats. Garrett was charged with the task of guarding Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who Self showed high praise for.

“That dude is good, I mean he’s really good,” Self said. “I was actually more impressed with him tonight than I was at Stillwater. He did some very subtle things that I think as a coach you look at and say ‘wow he made that play so easy.’ That’s how you can judge a great one, if he makes hard plays look easy. He makes the hard plays look easy and he’s a good leader. I was very impressed with him.”