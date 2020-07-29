️⚽️ KU Soccer Adds McKerrell as Volunteer Assistant

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Troy McKerrell will be joining the Kansas soccer staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2020 season head coach Mark Francis announced Wednesday. McKerrell brings a wide range of coaching and playing experience stretching from both the collegiate to professional soccer ranks. He is coming off a one-year stint with the Ontario Fury of the Major Arena Soccer League.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a coach with Troy’s extensive playing and coaching background join our staff. He has played at the professional level in three different countries and has coached at the professional level on the men’s and women’s sides. I look forward to working with Troy and having him add a new and different perspective to our staff and team."

Born in Paisley, Scotland, McKerrell gained valuable professional experiences as Assistant Coach for FC Kansas City of the NWSL, under the tutelage of current U.S Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski. His experiences and knowledge at the NCAA level are also vast having worked on the coaching staff for DII powerhouse Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri from 2016-17. During his two years with Rockhurst the Hawks reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four both seasons. The Rockhurst staff was also awarded coaching staff of the year one season during McKerrell’s tenure.

McKerrell has made stops across the globe as a professional player, seeing time with Greenock Morton FC in the Scottish Football League 1st Division, Kilmarnock FC in the Scottish Premier League Professional Youth, Heidelberg United FC in Melbourne, Australia, Des Moines Menace in the PDL, Midland/Odessa in the PDL, and St. Luis Lions in the PDL. He also played locally for the Kansas City Comets of the MASL.

McKerrell played collegiately at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, helping lead the Ravens to HAAC regular season and tournament titles, as well as a spot in the national tournament. He also earned a spot on the HAAC All-Conference team.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in physical education and coaching from Benedictine, McKerrell went on to finish a Masters in Psychology from Avila University. Using that degree he provides consultancy work as a certified specialist for Soccer Mindset Academy helping guide athletes and coaches to learn and practice the 10 key mindset skills that make up a peak performance mindset.

An alumni of the United Soccer Coaches 30under30 program, McKerrell was selected as one of the top 15 male coaches in America. He received a scholarship to further his coaching development through the United Soccer Coaches.

McKerrell currently resides in Kansas City, Missouri. In his free time he enjoys playing golf and tennis.