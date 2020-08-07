🏀 McLemore catches fire in win over Lakers

BASKETBALL | August 7, 2020

Ben McLemore netted 20 points Thursday night which included connecting on five 3-pointers in the Rockets’ win over the Lakers. The seven-year NBA veteran hit seven of his 13 tries from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. He added four rebounds, a steal and a block as the Rockets claimed the 113-97 victory over Los Angeles. McLemore has hit 50 percent (13-of-26) of his shots since the NBA restart, including a 10-of-21 clip from 3-point range.