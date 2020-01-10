🏊♀️ MEET PREVIEW: at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas swimming and diving is set to face off against Arizona State Saturday, Jan. 11, in its first competition of the new year. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.
Saturday’s contest will be the first time the Jayhawks and Sun Devils have competed against one another since the 2008-09 season. KU defeated ASU 149-147 in the meeting.
Kansas enters the new year with a perfect 4-0 record in dual meets with wins over Missouri State, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado State. The team also claimed first place at the Kansas Classic after racking up a total of 1,203.5 points over the course of the three-day event.
|Date
|January 11
|Time
|1 p.m. CT
|Location
|Tempe, Ariz.
|Opponent
|Arizona State Sun Devils
2008 Meet against ASU
- Kansas won four of the five freestyle events.
- KU took home wins in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving events.
- Maria Mayrovich and Emily Lanteigne each won two freestyle events to lead the Kansas swimmers.
- Hannah McMacken and Erin Mertz claimed first place in the 1-meter and 3-meter events respectively.
- Danielle Herrmann touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.55.
Next Up
- The Jayhawks will come home for its fourth home meet of the season as they host William Jewell Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.