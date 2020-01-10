🏊‍♀️ MEET PREVIEW: at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas swimming and diving is set to face off against Arizona State Saturday, Jan. 11, in its first competition of the new year. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

Saturday’s contest will be the first time the Jayhawks and Sun Devils have competed against one another since the 2008-09 season. KU defeated ASU 149-147 in the meeting.

Kansas enters the new year with a perfect 4-0 record in dual meets with wins over Missouri State, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado State. The team also claimed first place at the Kansas Classic after racking up a total of 1,203.5 points over the course of the three-day event.