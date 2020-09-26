Meet Preview: Colonial Collegiate Invitational

Dates: Monday, Sept. 28-29

Course: Colonial Country Club

Format: Stroke play / 54-hole

Par / Yardage: 70 / 7,204

THE FIELD

Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team will compete in its first tournament since March when it opens the 2020-21 season at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational on Monday at Colonial Country Club.

The Jayhawks, ranked No. 34 nationally when the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the global pandemic, return nine players from that team, which posted five top-five finishes in seven events. The field at the Colonial Collegiate is made up of the 10 Big 12 schools. The results from the tournament will determine the seeding for the third annual Big 12 Conference Match Play Championship next month in Hockley, Texas.

“We are super excited to be opening up our fall season at Colonial,” KU head coach Jamie Bermel said. “The golf course will be a great challenge for the guys, and it’s a very good field. I think the guys are ready to get started.”

Six Jayhawks will make the trip for the tournament, including Ben Sigel, William Duquette, Sion Audrain, Luke Kluver, Zach Sokolosky and Harry Hillier.

Sigel and Kluver both played six events, spanning 16 rounds last season and have the most experience in this tournament’s lineup. Kluver finished his freshman campaign with a scoring average of 71.00 with one top-five, two top-10s and two top 20s. His best finish was at the Windon Memorial Classic, where he finished tied for fifth. Sigel finished the season with a scoring average of 72.06 and tied for first at the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate at -7. He also posted a top-10 finish and a top-20.

Hillier played in four events, spanning 10 rounds and had a scoring average of 70.60. He had one top-five and one top-ten last season with five rounds in the 60s, which tied for the team lead. Sokolosky and Audrain each played in one event last season, while Duquette will be making his Jayhawk debut.

Colonial also hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour. Live scoring for the Colonial Collegiate is available here.