👟 MEET PREVIEW: Cowboy Jamboree



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas cross country travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree. At the OSU Cross County Course Saturday morning, the men’s 8K race is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., to be followed by the women’s 6K at 9:15 a.m.

This will be the Jayhawks’ second competition of the fall, after opening the season by hosting the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm on September 19. Racing against Big 12 Conference foes Iowa State and K-State, the KU men and women’s teams both finished in third place. The Cyclones swept the table, claiming both team titles.

For the men, senior Ben Butler was Kansas’ top finisher at the Bob Timmons Classic. He traversed the 6K course in 18:35.7 to place seventh individually. He was the only Jayhawk to finish among the top-10 runners for KU that day. Fellow senior George Letner ran a time of 19:05.0, good for 12th place overall and second among the Jayhawks. Rounding out the top-three runners for the men was junior Jack Young, who recorded a 19:14.8 6K on his home course to place 15th.

Two sophomores led the way for the Kansas women, as Avryl Johnson’s 10th-place individual finish was the best on the team after running her 5K in a time of 18:33.4. She was followed by Lona Latema, who placed 12th with her time of 18:59.0. A trio of Jayhawks placed 14th, 15th and 16th with junior Alexys Barton (19:12.6), freshmen Kenadi Krueger (19:20.8) and Addison Coppinger (19:31.5) claiming those spots on the leaderboard.

This weekend’s meet will have quite a different feel than the Jayhawks’ first competition of the season, as they will be racing against many more teams. In addition to the Kansas, there are 11 other men’s teams set to take part in the Cowboy Jamboree as well as 12 more teams on the women’s side. Individually, Kansas has 13 men and nine women entered to challenge the field of teams at the OSU Cross Country Course Saturday morning.