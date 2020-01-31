🏊‍♀️ MEET PREVIEW: vs. Arkansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving host Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 1, for its final home meet of the 2019-20 season. The first race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.

Saturday’s matchup will be the fourth consecutive season that the Jayhawks and Razorbacks have faced off. Arkansas has come away victorious in each of the previous three meetings.

Breakfast and shirts will be provided to the first 100 fans in attendance.

Head Coach Clark Campbell’s Thoughts