🏊♀️ MEET PREVIEW: vs. Arkansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving host Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 1, for its final home meet of the 2019-20 season. The first race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.
Saturday’s matchup will be the fourth consecutive season that the Jayhawks and Razorbacks have faced off. Arkansas has come away victorious in each of the previous three meetings.
Breakfast and shirts will be provided to the first 100 fans in attendance.
|Date
|February 1
|Time
|10 a.m.
|Location
|Robinson Natatorium
|Parking
|Lot 34 & 61
|Opponent
|Arkansas
2019 Meet against Arkansas
- Kansas fell 172-128.
- Jenny Nusbaum touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.57.
- Manon Manning swam her way into first in the 100-yard backstroke with an individual top-time of 53.70.
- Manning swam another first-place swim in the 200-yard backstroke with a mark of 1:58.32.
- The Jayhawks closed the competition with a first-place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:24.95. The squad consisted of Nusbaum, Manning, Claire Campbell and Carly Straight.
Next Up
- Kansas wraps up its regular season with the Iowa State Dual Meet, Feb. 7-8, in Ames, Iowa. The meet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.