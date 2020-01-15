🏊‍♀️ MEET PREVIEW: vs. William Jewell

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving comes home to host William Jewell on Thursday, Jan. 16, for their second dual meet of the 2020 year. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.

Thursday’s matchup will be the seventh consecutive season in which the Jayhawks and the Cardinals. KU enters the matchup a perfect 6-0 in the team’s previous six meetings, including a 149-50 victory over the Cardinals in 2019.

Head Coach Clark Campbell’s Thoughts