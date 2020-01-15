🏊♀️ MEET PREVIEW: vs. William Jewell
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving comes home to host William Jewell on Thursday, Jan. 16, for their second dual meet of the 2020 year. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.
Thursday’s matchup will be the seventh consecutive season in which the Jayhawks and the Cardinals. KU enters the matchup a perfect 6-0 in the team’s previous six meetings, including a 149-50 victory over the Cardinals in 2019.
|Date
|January 16
|Time
|4 p.m.
|Opponent
|William Jewell
|Location
|Robinson Natatorium
2019 Meet against William Jewell
- Jenny Nusbaum swam her way to a win and a pool record time of 9:02.86 in the 800-meter freestyle.
- Manon Manning swam her way into first in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 27.48.
- Haley Downey swam a winning time of 4:59.50 in the 400-meter individual medley.
- Greta Olsen set the pool record in the 100-meter butterfly touching the wall with a winning time of 1:03.09.
- Crissie Blomquist claimed first in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:23.52.
- Kate Steward claimed gold in the 100-meter breaststroke, breaking the pool record with a 1:12.35.
- Nusbaum earned another gold with a 58.30 swim in the 100-meter freestyle.
Next Up
- Kansas will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Feb. 1, inside Robinson Natatorium. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.