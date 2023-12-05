🏈 Mello Dotson Earns All-America Nod from College Football Network

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior cornerback Mello Dotson has been named to the College Football Network (CFN) All-American Team, earning a selection to 2023 All-American Third Team Defense.

A junior from Daytona Beach, Florida, Dotson used a record-setting season to earn his first career All-America recognition. He became the first player in Kansas Football history to return an interception for a touchdown in consecutive weeks when he accomplished the feat against Oklahoma (Oct. 28) and at Iowa State (Nov. 4). The two interception returns for a touchdown tie both KU’s single-season and school record in that category.

Dotson was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after finishing the regular season tied for fourth in the league with four interceptions and second in the league with two returned for touchdowns. He is also fourth in the conference with 13 passes defended.

Dotson started all 12 games at cornerback in 2023 and totaled 44 tackles, including 35 solo and 9 assist stops. He also had 3.0 tackles for loss, including his first career sack, and added four interceptions and nine pass breakups. For his career, Dotson has seven interceptions, which is one away from moving into the top 10 in Kansas Football history.

Launched in December 2022, College Football Network exists to honor student-athletes, coaches, fans and anyone else involved with college football. This is the second year that CFN has announced an All-American Team.