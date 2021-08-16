🏀 Memorable Moments: Holly Kersgieter's 2020-21 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a successful freshman campaign, Holly Kersgieter disproved the ‘sophomore slump’ mantra. Kersgieter’s sophomore season was certainly one for the books and below we take you through three of her most memorable games from the 2020-21 season.

Nov. 25, 2020: KU vs. Northern Colorado

In the season opener at home in Allen Fieldhouse, Kersgieter shined with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 78-62 win over the Bears.

During the first half, Kansas started off blazing with two 11-0 runs and concluded the second period with a lead of 25 points.

In the waning moments of the that very same stanza, an outside pass found its way to Kersgieter on the wing where she drilled a three-pointer to end the first 20-minutes of play.

She led the team in assists at four, points—with nine of the 21 coming from long range and rebounds.

With 50 percent shooting from the floor, Kersgieter ended the contest with a perfect free throw percentage, going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.