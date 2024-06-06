🏌️‍♂️ Men’s Golf Adds Luke Honner to 2024 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Coach Jamie Bermel announced the signing of Luke Honner on Thursday, a transfer from South Dakota State with two years left of eligibility. Honner will enter the 2024-25 season as one of five newcomers on the KU roster.

Honner, a 6-1 standout from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had arguably one of the most successful seasons in Jackrabbit golf history, posting a 72.20 scoring average for 2023-24 and setting a new single-season program record.

“We are very excited to add a transfer like Luke to the team,” Bermel said. “He has a lot of playing experience and seems to get better every year. Luke is a midwest guy who has two years of college experience and will fit in nicely with our program. I think he will be able to contribute to the team immediately.”

Honner competed for the Jackrabbits as the team’s number one player in the lineup this past season, garnering accolades throughout the year such as: Summit League Second Team, Summit League All-Tournament Team, November 2023 Summit League Peak Golfer of the Month and Summit League Academic All-League Team. Along with his individual success, Honner led SDSU to a 289.17 team scoring average, also setting a new program record.

Also as a sophomore in 2023-24, Honner led his team to a win at the Jackrabbit Invitational (March 8-9) and totaled four top-five team finishes. Honner finished in the Top 20 on four occasions, twice finishing inside of the Top 5. He posted six rounds in the 60’s and led his team with 15 rounds of par or better.

During his freshman year in 2022-23, Honner competed in nine events and averaged 75.73 strokes per round. Honner notched one top-five finish during his freshman season and was named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll. Honner carded three rounds in the 60’s, with a career low round of 66 in the second round of the Duel at the Bluffs (April 10).

Honner attended Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he was a two-time All-State Tournament Team selection and a four-time All-State honoree. While at Lincoln, Honner was part of two state championship teams (2018, 2020). He earned scholar-athlete twice and was named an Academic All-State honoree in 2021.

Honner becomes the first transfer portal addition for Bermel and the Jayhawks and will join the team for the 2024-25 season as a junior.