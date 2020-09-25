Men’s Golf Announces 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s golf opens the 2020-21 season on a PGA Tour course at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 28-29, at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational. The event is the first of nine regular-season competitions the Jayhawks will participate in this upcoming year.

“I know the team is ready to get back to playing college golf,” KU head coach Jamie Bermel said about the schedule after 2020 was cut short in March due to the pandemic. “This layoff has been hard on everyone, but we hope we can safely return and compete. The Big 12 Conference is loaded again this year with a lot of very good teams.”

There will be three tournaments in the fall starting at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, which will consist of the 10 Big 12 schools. The results from the Colonial Collegiate Invitational will determine the seeding for the third annual Big 12 Conference Match Play Championship, Oct. 2-4, at Houston Oaks Golf Club in Hockley, Texas. KU has had success at the Big 12 match play event finishing runner-up the past two years.

KU will close out the fall season, Oct. 18-20, at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at the Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas.

Kansas will participate in five events in the spring in preparation for the Big 12 and NCAA championships. The Jayhawks will open spring at the Desert Intercollegiate, Feb. 19-21, in Palm Desert, Calif., where they have posted four top-five finishes in their last four trips to the event, including the 2016 title. KU will then play at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz., where it has recent success as well winning the 2018 tourney, finishing second in 2019 and fourth in 2017.

KU returns to the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, S.C., March 28-30, after placing runner-up in the 2019 event. Following the Aggie Invitational, April 2-4, in Bryan, Texas, KU will make a return trip to the Great River Entertainment Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, April 17-18. Under head coach Jamie Bermel, KU has won the event twice, in 2013 and 2016, and has placed in the top four seven times.

The 2021 Big 12 Championship returns to Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan. Prairie Dunes has hosted 12 Big 12 men’s golf tourneys with the last in 2017. NCAA Regional play will be May 17-19 at sites to be determined, while the 2021 NCAA Championship, May 28-June 1, will be hosted by Arizona State at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kansas returns nine golfers from last year’s team which posted five top-five finishes in seven events before the global pandemic ended the season March 11. The Jayhawks were ranked No. 34 nationally when the pandemic hit and were on track to compete in their fifth-straight NCAA regional dating back to the 2015-16 season.