⛳️ Men's Golf Places 7 on Big 12 All-Academic Teams

IRVING, TEXAS – The Kansas Men’s Golf team placed six members of its squad on the Academic All-Big 12 first-team and another on the second-team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Jayhawks placed Sion Audrain, Jeff Doty, William Duquette, Luke Kluver, Ben Sigel and Zach Sokolosky on the first team following a strong year in the classroom, while Harry Hillier earned second-team honors. Doty and Duquette are both communication studies majors, while Kluver and Sigel are sports management majors. Audrain is a finance major, while Sokolosky majors in marketing. Hillier is a liberal arts and sciences major.

There were a total of 47 men’s members on the first team and nine on the second team. The seven selections were tied for the second-most of any team in the conference.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or over the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.