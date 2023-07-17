🏌️‍♂️ Men’s Golf Reveals Full 2023-24 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Jamie Bermel announced the 2023-24 schedule for the Kansas men’s golf team on Monday.

The slate includes six tournaments in the fall, five in the spring and the Big 12 Conference Championship, set for Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas in April.

“We are excited for our schedule in 2023-24,” said Bermel. “We are playing from coast to coast and will get a lot of experience on different grasses, different time zones and a lot of different teams. We are looking forward to playing against some of the best teams in the country.”

The Jayhawks will open the season on Sept. 4-6 at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan at the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State. The CEO and founder of Folds of Honor is Dan Rooney, who played collegiate golf at Kansas.

Kansas will then travel to the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 10-11 where the Jayhawks tied for second last season. KU had two individual top-five finishes at the tournament in Davis Cooper and Cecil Belisle, who both tied for fourth. In 2021-22, the Jayhawks were co-champions at the event.

The Jayhawks will then compete at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana on Oct. 1-2. The tournament will be hosted by Notre Dame at The Warren Golf Course. The following week, Bermel and the Jayhawks head to Houston, Texas for Big 12 Match Play, which is hosted by The Clubs at Houston Oaks on Oct. 9-11.

With just four days of rest, the Jayhawks hit the road to Biloxi, Mississippi to compete at the Fallen Oak Invitational Oct. 15-17, before concluding the fall season at the Ka’anapali Classic on Oct. 27-29. Two years ago, Kansas won the event by 20 strokes and had a 54-hole score of 800 to finish 52-under par, while placing four players in the Top 10.

The spring schedule opens with a third-straight appearance at The Prestige at PGA West in Laquinta, California on Feb. 19-21. A trip to St. Simons Island, Georgia then awaits as the Jayhawks will compete in the Sea Island Invitational, hosted by at Seaside Golf Course on March 11-12.

A week later, Kansas will travel to the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas to compete at the All American Intercollegiate, hosted by Houston on Mar. 18-19.

April opens with a trip to the Cowboy Classic in Maricopa, Arizona for the third straight year. Last season, Kansas finished second at the event at six-under with top-10 finishes from William Duquette (T-4) and Gunnar Broin (T-6).

The regular season concludes on April 13-14 with a trip to the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course, where the Jayhawks finished second last year at 24-under.

That sets the stage for the Big 12 Conference Championship, which takes place on April 22-24 at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. NCAA postseason play begins May 13-15 and the Jayhawks qualified for its seventh-straight NCAA Regional last season.

The NCAA Championships are set for Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, beginning May 24.