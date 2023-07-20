🏀 Men’s Hoops Earns 2022-23 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award; Five Jayhawks Named to NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball has been recognized for its work in the classroom as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its annual Team Academic Excellence Award and NABC Honors Court Thursday.

In addition to the team honor, five Jayhawks were tabbed NABC Honor Court recipients for their success in the classroom this past academic year. Jayhawks who earned NABC Honors Court recognition include Michael Jankovich, Cam Martin, Kevin McCullar Jr., Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesufu.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

More than 1,800 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court and more than 300 programs were honored. Kansas is one of five Big 12 programs listed, along with BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

This past spring, Kansas men’s basketball was one of 16 KU teams to post a 3.00 grade point average or better with a 3.20 GPA.