⚾ Metcalf Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Nolan Metcalf was announced as the Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference Monday, following Kansas’ series victory over South Dakota State.

Metcalf, a redshirt-junior from Granger, Indiana, finished the weekend 6-for-11 at the plate with six RBI, two home runs, three runs scored and one walk. He ranked in the top-five in eight Big 12 categories during last week’s games, tying for the league lead in RBI, hits, home runs and total bases (12). His slugging percentage of 1.091 tied for second in the conference.

In game two against the Jackrabbits, Metcalf’s bat came alive, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and a walk. He also accounted for a run.

Metcalf was dominant at the plate in the series finale. He finished 4-for-4, tying for the most hits in a game last week in the Big 12, while hitting his second home run and accounting for a career-high four RBI.

He is the first Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Player of the Week since Jaxx Groshans claimed the honor in the final week of voting during the 2019 season. Everhett Hazelwood, Ryan Cyr and James Cosentino join Metcalf as current Jayhawks to receive a weekly honor by the conference.

The Jayhawks continue their road trek to start the season at Florida Gulf Coast Feb. 26-28 in Fort Myers, Florida.

