⚾️ Metcalf Named to Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf has been named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Watch List, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced.

One of two Big 12 catchers on the watch list, Metcalf is hitting .306 (15-for-49), with three double and nine RBIs in 13 games this season. Metcalf has started all 13 of those games behind the plate for Kansas.

The Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award honors the nation’s top Division I collegiate catcher. The award was rebranded in Posey’s honor in 2019 after previously being called the Johnny Bench Award. Posey won the Johnny Bench Award in 2008, the same year he was drafted fifth overall by the San Francisco Giants.

Seventy-six catchers were included on the initial Buster Posey Award watch list, including four from the Big Ten. The watch list will be narrowed down to a group of semifinalists on May 20. Finalists will be announced June 7.