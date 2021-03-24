⚾ Midweek Contest at Lafayette Canceled

EASTON, Pa.– Due to inclement weather in Easton, Pennsylvania, Kansas baseball’s midweek game at Lafayette scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 has been canceled.

The Jayhawks now turn their attention to Big 12 play. Kansas will open conference play Friday, March 26, at West Virginia. The Jayhawks will play a three-game set against the Mountaineers, before hosting four games at home next week against Missouri and Texas.

The Kansas-West Virginia opener on Friday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT in Morgantown.