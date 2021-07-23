🏈 Mike Novitsky Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Redshirt junior center Mike Novitsky has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist on Friday, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced.

Novitsky, a transfer from Buffalo who arrived in Lawrence this summer, is one of 40 centers nationally to be recognized and one of five in the Big 12 Conference. This year’s committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down the list to the top centers nationally.

A Victor, N.Y., native, Novitsky started 20 straight games at center for Buffalo over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Last year, he was named first-team All-MAC and was also named Academic All-MAC. He helped block for an offense that ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game and allowed only one sack on the season.

The Buffalo offensive line, led by Novitsky, was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line in the FBS.

Novitsky and the Jayhawks are wrapping up their summer strength and conditioning program and will officially open training camp in early August.