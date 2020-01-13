️⚽️ Miller selected as Assistant for Team USA U20 Qualifying Camp

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – Kansas soccer associate head coach Kelly Miller has been selected as the goalkeepers coach for the U.S. Under-20 National Team training camp that runs from Jan. 9-20. The team is preparing to begin its qualification for the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship held from Feb. 15-March 1 in the Dominican Republic.

“It’s an honor to be asked to coach with the U20’s,” said Miller. “I’m very excited to work with Coach Harvey, the U20s staff, and of course the players as they prepare for qualification.”

Miller, who just completed his 21st season as an assistant on the Jayhawk soccer staff, will help U20 National Team head coach Laura Harvey narrow the pool of 26 players to 20 prior to the start of the CONCACAF Championship next month. The team will then look to qualify for the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August.