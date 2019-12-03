More Than A Game: Kwamie Lassiter II

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

The last name “Lassiter” has been spelt out on the back of Kansas football uniforms long before current Jayhawk, Kwamie Lassiter II, ever took the field at KU. In fact, years before he was born, his father Kwamie Lassiter, was making plays in the KU secondary. The elder Lassiter was a member of the 1992 Aloha Bowl Championship team and was also named All-Big 12 Second Team as a Jayhawk in 1994. He would then go on to a successful 10-year career in the National Football League (NFL) with the Arizona Cardinals, San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams, playing in 129 career NFL games, recording 25 interceptions and over 600 tackles in his career. Born in 1998 – four years into his father’s professional career, it’s no wonder how Lassiter II grew up around the game of football. “Growing up seeing him play, it was something that I didn’t know that I was in until I got older,” Lassiter II said. “I would see kids playing football growing up, but I didn’t know that I was really going to NFL football games. It was different.” Being around the game, Lassiter II followed in his father’s footsteps and began playing football at a young age. Like his dad, he started his football career at safety and found influence from his mother, Ericka Lassiter.

“Some of my early influences were my dad, of course, but my mom too. She kept me going and kept me level-headed. Hearing it from them, really kept me going.” Kwamie Lassiter II

In high school, Lassiter II earned second-team all-punt return as a senior in 2015, but also stood out in track & field, qualifying for the Arizona State Championships in both the long and triple jump in 2016. Not highly recruited out of high school, Lassiter II followed the path of his father and enrolled at KU in 2016 as a walk-on, but did so as a wide receiver. “Being a walk-on here, it was something that I had to overcome. I wanted to be the best at everything I did,” Lassiter II said. “I had a chip on my shoulder because I knew I didn’t want to make any mistakes, and being a walk-on led me to where I am now.” Lassiter II redshirted his first season in Lawrence, but saw his first playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2017. In 2018, Lassiter II took another step forward by playing in 11 games, gaining valuable reps on special teams, while catching 12 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. His first-career touchdown came against Oklahoma State on Sept. 28, 2018, with his family in attendance.

“Catching my first touchdown was special,” Lassiter II recalled. “I knew it was going to happen because my mom speaks things into existence. When they came to the game, she said, ‘You’re going to make a play today.’ And when I scored my first touchdown, I went over to them immediately.” Lassiter II recalled hearing his family in the crowd during the 2018 season as one of his favorite memories at KU. He recalls his father’s distinguishable whistle from the stands, despite all of the other noise in the stadium. Every time he heard his father’s whistle he’s reminded of a familiar mantra, “be the best,” or “btb.” Just months after Lassiter II finished his sophomore season, the Lassiters were dealt devastating news. Kwamie Lassiter Sr., passed away due to a heart attack. He was 49 years old.