Jayhawk Insider: Morris Makes More Memories in Return to "The Phog"

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse, another banner was hung from the rafters to honor the legacy of Marcus Morris. The number 22 joins the other KU greats who have gone down in history as some of the best, most impactful players to cross through the historic basketball program.

“This is special,” exclaimed Morris during the ceremony at the intermission of KU’s 91-71 win over Iowa State. “It’s an honor to be up there with all those great players. To come back and get my name up there, standing alongside my brother, it’s very special and I’m very grateful for that.”

With 1,371 career points, the 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year trophy, and eventually the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Morris strung together one of the most impressive three-year stretches by a Jayhawk in the last 30 years. His legacy and impact continue as he expands upon his career in the NBA.

To say that his return to Lawrence and KU was special would be an understatement. Marcus made his return alongside his brother, Markieff Morris and other former teammates from his time at KU. He was greeted by the roar of Jayhawk Nation and a standing ovation of 16,300. His former coach, Bill Self was also happy to see Marcus and Markieff back in Allen Fieldhouse as well.