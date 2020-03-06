Jayhawk Insider: Curtain Call

LAWRENCE, Kan. – From Chicago to Iowa City and now in Lawrence , Isaiah Moss celebrated the upcoming conclusion to his college basketball journey and his final game in Allen Fieldhouse with 16,300 of his closest friends, his teammates, coaches, and his family. Moss finished his final game in the Phog with 5 points, including one three-pointer, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Jayhawks’ 75-66 win over TCU. Moss capped off his collegiate basketball career by celebrating with the newest Big 12 Championship trophy for the Hawks, the 15th in the last 16 years for Kansas and the first for Moss.

“I feel great about it. That’s why I came here, to win. It’s my last year and I wanted to go somewhere where I knew I was going to compete hard and win games. It feels good,” said Moss about how he felt about winning the Big 12 Championship in his final year.

The fifth-year senior graduated from the University of Iowa with a 3.6 GPA last summer. Moss came to Kansas already with an impressive resume in his time with the Hawkeyes. He scored in double-figures 43 times and had seven games where he scored 20 points or more. He was also Iowa’s Most Improved Player Award after both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Moss scored 906 points in his career at Iowa and tallied 235 points while at Kansas, making a place for himself in the 1,000 – career points club. His career-high in points for the Jayhawks came against Monmouth earlier this season, where he scored 21, including going 5-for-6 from the three-point line.

And while his on-court prowess is proven, it’s his veteran leadership and experience that has proven vital to the Jayhawks during the first 30 games of their 2019-20 season – something that Bill Self took note of during his introduction on Senior Night.