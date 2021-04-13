🏐 Mosser, Crawford Recognized by AVCA

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Jenny Mosser and Caroline Crawford were recognized for their achievements during the 2020-21 season by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Tuesday.

Mosser was selected to the AVCA Midwest All-Region Team, while Crawford was a Midwest All-Region Honorable Mention. The duo were also named to the All-Big 12 First Team following the conclusion of Big 12 play.

Mosser led Kansas with 3.37 kills per set last season, while recording 22 aces and 169 digs. She finished with 3.96 points per set and tallied 12 matches with double-figure kills.

Crawford, who was also a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team, finished her freshman campaign with 180 kills and 108 total blocks. She led the team with 1.26 blocks per set and registered double-digit points in 14 matches, including the final 10 matches of the season.

Mosser is the first Jayhawk selected to an AVCA All-Region Team since Jada Burse in 2018. Ashley Smith was an honorable mention selection the same year.