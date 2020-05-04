🏐 Mosser Joins Kansas As Graduate Transfer
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball head coach Ray Bechard announced the addition of Jenny Mosser, a graduate transfer from UCLA, to the 2020 roster Monday. With the addition of Mosser, Kansas ads ten new members to its 2020 team.
Jenny Mosser | Graduate Transfer | Outside Hitter | Lakeville, Minn.
- Played from 2017-2019 at UCLA, playing in 90 matches (320 sets) with 772 kills and 2.41 kills per set
- Tallied a career-high 28 kills and 30.0 points at Colorado (Oct. 21, 2017)
- Logged a career-best 58 attack attempts vs. Gonzaga (Aug. 26, 2018) and 20 digs vs. Baylor (August 31, 2018)
- Finished her freshman campaign with 338 kills (2.89 kills per set) in 117 sets played
- Broke the 200 kill mark as a sophomore, registering 246 kills (2.44 kills per set) and 229 digs (2.27 digs per set) in 101 sets played
- Logged 188 kills (1.84 kills per set) in 102 sets played with 16 aces
- Attended Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Minnesota, earning four letters in both volleyball and track
- Named an AVCA/Under Armour First Team All-American as a senior at Lakeville South HS
- Played club with the MN Select and was a three-time All-American, 18 Open National Champion in 2016 and 15 Open National Champion in 2014
- Graduate degree path: Master’s in Social Welfare
"Jenny is a high-character student-athlete who has competed at a high-level in a high-level conference. Her athletic experiences coupled with her leadership traits will have an immediate impact on-and-off the floor for Kansas Volleyball."Bechard on Mosser