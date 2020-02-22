🏀 Mountaineers Outduel Jayhawks in Morgantown, 60-53

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – In the first of back-to-back road games, the Kansas women’s basketball team was edged by West Virginia, 60-53, inside WVU Coliseum Saturday night.

The Jayhawks fall to 13-12 on the season and 2-12 in Big 12 play, while the Mountaineers improve to 16-9 on the year and 6-8 in league play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

KU started the game hot opening the first quarter with a 7-0 run. The run started with a quick layup from senior Mariane De Carvalho then followed by a 3-pointer from sophomore Aniya Thomas on the next possession. The run was capped off by two free throws from junior Tina Stephens. The Jayhawks held the Mountaineers to four points in the first quarter, which is the fewest an opponent has scored in any quarter against Kansas this season.

STAT OF THE GAME

41 – KU outrebounded WVU 41-36, making it the 13th time this season the Jayhawks have recorded more boards than its opponent. Every player who checked into the game for Kansas recorded at least two rebounds in the game with Stephens and redshirt-sophomore Emma Merriweather leading the team with seven boards each.

NOTES

Kansas held West Virginia to four points in the first quarter, which is the fewest amount scored by an opponent in any quarter this season.

The Jayhawks outrebounded the Mountaineers 41-36. That marks the most rebounds Kansas has had since Jan. 29, 2020, when KU recorded 46 against K-State.

Freshman Zakiyah Franklin led the team with 12 points, six assists and five boards. Franklin has led the team in scoring on six occasions and in assists in 13 games.

De Carvalho finished with 10 points on 4-7 (57.1%) shooting from the field and 2-4 (50.0%) from beyond the arc. De Carvalho also grabbed six rebounds and recorded three steals.

Thomas scored 10 points in the game making it her 20th game finishing in double-figures.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will play the second of back-to-back road games as they take on Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. inside the Llyod Noble Center.