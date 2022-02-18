Taiyanna Jackson: My Journey to KU

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Being at KU is special. Throughout my career, I’ve played AAU basketball, went to a Junior College, and had the opportunity to attend many different schools later on in my career. Every chapter means a lot to me. But this one here at Kansas already holds a special place in my heart. Putting on that jersey and stepping onto the court in Allen Fieldhouse as a Jayhawk is a moment that only few can understand or have ever felt. Kansas is a basketball school. There aren’t many places that can even claim this type of legacy and heritage. They say there’s no place like home — I say there’s no place like Kansas.

Follow the Yellowbrick Road My path to Kansas wasn’t the traditional one. During high school, I did make a name for myself, but I wasn’t a top recruit. And honestly, I feel like I was a bit overlooked during the recruitment process. I wanted another opportunity to showcase myself and prove what I could do. So, instead of just accepting whatever offer was out there, I chose the Junior College route. I wanted to get the playing time to show the basketball community what I was capable of. Sure, it was a bit of a bet, but I became a better basketball player, a better athlete, and when my time came to go through the recruitment process again, I had film and numbers to back up my ability. I got several offers, and honestly, it was tough weighing my options. During COVID, you couldn’t really do your traditional visits, you know? Deciding where you’ll spend the next few years in your career based on a few Zoom calls wasn’t ideal. But, we made it work. The Jayhawks really made me feel like they cared about me as a player and a person. I know, it sounds like a standard response, but seriously, KU did really do that. They demonstrated at every opportunity how invested they were in my success — they watched my JUCO games, talked to me about my role on the team, and showed me how they needed a player with my skillset. It wasn’t just talk. It truly felt like a partnership with KU. They needed me. And honestly, I needed them. It felt good to be wanted by such a prestigious program. So, as you can imagine, I was thrilled to put everything down on paper when it was time to commit.