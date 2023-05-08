🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: NCAA Regionals

For the 7th straight time, your Jayhawks are NCAA Regionals bound! Norman, Oklahoma, here we come! Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with Kansas Golf Head Coaches Jamie Bermel and Lindsay Kuhle about their successful seasons, new facilities, and building a culture of winning.

