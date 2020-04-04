🏈 NFL Draft: Jayhawk Spotlight share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kansas has 15 members of the 2019 roster that participated in KU’s Pro Day on March 5, each week the Jayhawks are highlighted in the Jayhawk Spotlight.

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 300 lbs

Hand: 10

Arm: 33-5

Wingspan: 300 lbs

Class: Senior

Hometown: Garland, Texas

High School: Garland High School 40 Yard Dash: 5.17

Bench Press: 25

Vertical Jump: 34.0

Broad Jump: 115.0

L-Cone: 8.08

Career Honors: 2020: Candidate for the Senior CLASS Award; Outland Trophy Wath List; Senior Bowl Invitee; NFL Combine Invitee; All-Big 12 First Team; Second Team All-Big 12 (Associated Press) 2019: Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (spring); Preseason All-Big 12 First Team (Phil Steele); Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team (Athlon). 2018: Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team (Athlon). 2017: Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (fall and spring); Third Team All-Big 12 (Phil Steele); Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (Coaches); Preseason Third Team All-Big 12 (Athlon); Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. 2016: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches); Freshman All-Big 12 First Team (Athlon); KU’s Offensive Player of the Week (at Oklahoma); KU’s Offensive Player of the Week (Ohio). 2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Started at left tackle in the season opener … Coastal Carolina: Ranks 16th in the nation in consecutive starts, marking his 38th game vs. the Chanticleers … at Boston College: Started his third game of the season, his 39th-consecutive overall, against the Eagles at left tackle … West Virginia: Made his 40th-career start for the Jayhawks against the Mountaineers … at TCU: Continued his streak of consecutive-games started for Kansas, marking his 41st, at left tackle … Oklahoma: Started his sixth-straight game of the season at left guard, and 42nd-consecutive overall, for the Jayhawks … at Texas: Has started all seven games of the season for the Jayhawks, upping his consecutive-starts streak to 43 … Texas Tech: Again started at left guard on KU’s offensive line … Kansas State: Against the Wildcats, made his 45th-consecutive start for KU … at Oklahoma State: Made his 10th-straight start of the season for the Jayhawks …at Iowa State: Made his 47th-consecutive start, in what is one of the longest active streaks in the country … Baylor: Started Senior Day at left tackle for the Jayhawks, his 12th start of the season, and the 48th-straight, of his KU career.

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 283 lbs

Hand: 9-3

Arm: 30-1

Wingspan: 75-6

Class: Senior

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

High School: Oak Grove High School 40 Yard Dash: 5.26

Bench Press: 20

Vertical Jump: 26.5

Broad Jump: 8’9″

10 Yard Dash: 1.78/1.81

20 Yard Dash: 3.00

5-10-5: 4.57

L-Cone: 8.80

2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Started at defensive tackle against the Sycamores … Recorded three tackles for the Jayhawks … Coastal Carolina: Made two total tackles (one solo, one assisted) vs. the Chanticleers … Also recorded 0.5 sack for a loss of four yards … at Boston College: Contributed four total tackles to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort in Chestnut Hill, a new career high for him while at Kansas … West Virginia: Recorded two solo tackles and one tackle-for-loss, a new Kansas career best … at TCU: Tied his KU career high in TFLs with 1.0, for a loss of two yards … Also tallied three total tackles (two solo, one assisted) in Fort Worth … Oklahoma: Made one solo tackle against the Sooners … at Texas: Contributed a solo tackle to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort against the Longhorns … Texas Tech: Recorded new season and career highs in tackles with five (all of the solo variety) in Kansas’ Homecoming victory over the Red Raiders, 37-34 … Kansas State: Tallied one solo tackle against the Wildcats …at Oklahoma State: Made a solo tackle in Stillwater against the No. 25-ranked Sooners … at Iowa State: Has now started each of the Jayhawks’ 11 games this season … Recorded a pair of tackles (one solo, one assisted) against the Cyclones in Ames … Baylor: Made a solo tackle in his final collegiate game as a Jayhawk.

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 203 lbs

Hand: 9-4

Arm: 30-4

Wingspan: 74-7

Class: Senior

Hometown: Patterson, La.

High School: Paterson High School Bench Press: 16

Vertical Jump: 30

Broad Jump: 9’8″