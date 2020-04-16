🏈 NFL Draft: Jayhawk Spotlight Four share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25. Kansas has 15 members of the 2019 roster that participated in KU’s Pro Day on March 5, each week the Jayhawks are highlighted in the Jayhawk Spotlight and this week Mike Lee, Darrius Moragne and Shaquille Richmond are the Jayhawk Spotlight.

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 178 lbs

Hand: 8-6

Arm: 29-2

Wingspan: 72-5

Class: Senior

Hometown: New Orleans, La.

High School: Landry-Walker HS Broad Jump: 10’2″

Vertical: 29

Career Honors: Honorable Mention All-Big 12; 2018: Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Athlon). 2017: Preseason Fourth Team All-Big 12 (Athlon); Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (spring). 2016: Freshman All-America (Rivals); Freshman All-America Second Team (Athlon); Freshman All-Big 12 First Team (Athlon); All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for Defensive Freshman of the Year (coaches); KU’s Defensive Player of the Week (Iowa State); KU’s Defensive Player of the Week (at Oklahoma). 2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Started at safety in the season opener … Recorded four total tackles and defended one pass … Coastal Carolina: Made four solo tackles against the Chanticleers … at Boston College: Tallied seven total tackles (five solo, two assisted) in Chestnut Hill … West Virginia: One of KU’s three players to record nine tackles (seven solo, two assisted) to lead the team’s defensive effort against the Mountaineers …at TCU: Totaled six tackles in Fort Worth (five solo, one assisted) … Also had a TFL of one yard … Oklahoma: Broke up one Sooners’ pass, which he nearly intercepted … Made a pair of solo tackles … at Texas: Forced his first fumble of the season against the Longhorns, the sixth of his Kansas career … Tallied six tackles total (three each solo and assisted) to assist the Jayhawks’ defensive effort against the nationally ranked Longhorns … Texas Tech: Helped the Jayhawks to a 37-34 Homecoming victory with his five total tackles (four solo, one assisted) against the Red Raiders … Kansas State: Again contributed five total tackles (four solo, one assisted) for the KU defense in the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown … at Oklahoma State:Recorded his seventh-career forced fumble against the nationally ranked Cowboys, which moved him into a tie for ninth among active FBS leaders in the category … Tied his season high in tackles with nine, all solo tackles, against the Cowboys to lead the Jayhawks’ defensive effort in Stillwater … In addition, recorded 1.0 TFL, surpassing his season high of 0.5 TFLs at TCU and tying his career high, previously set three other times in his Kansas career … at Iowa State: Started his 11th-consecutive game of the season at safety for the Jayhawks … Led the Kansas defensive effort with 13 total tackles, seven of them solo, his most of the 2019 season (previously nine, achieved twice, most recently at Oklahoma State [Nov. 16]) … The total surpassed his career high of 12 tackles in a KU game, previously achieved two times, most recently against Texas in 2016 … His double-digit tackles (13) Saturday in Ames were his fifth double-digit tackling game in his Kansas career (previous four: 10 at K-State in 2018; 10 vs. West Virginia in 2017; 12 vs. Iowa State and 12 vs. Texas in 2016) … Picked off Iowa State QB Brock Purdy in the third quarter with 1:30 on the clock for his first interception of the 2019 season, which marked his fifth-career INT of his four-year career in the Crimson and the Blue … Baylor: Made three tackles (two solo, one assisted) against the nationally ranked Bears on Senior Day, in which he started his 12th game of the year for KU.

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 285 lbs

Hand: 9-6

Arm: 33-1

Wingspan: 82

Class: Senior

Hometown: Holland, Mich.

High School: Riley (Ind.) HS 40 Yard Dash: 4.92

Vertical Jump: 29

Broad Jump: 8’8″

10 Yard Dash: 1.69/1.75

20 Yard Dash: 2.87

5-10-5: 4.72

L-Cone: 7.89

2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Started at defensive end for the Jayhawks … Contributed seven tackles, including one sack and one tackle-for-loss … Coastal Carolina: Made his second-consecutive start at defensive end … Made three solo tackles vs. the Chanticleers … Also had one sack, for a loss of seven yards, which match his previous career high in the category … at Boston College: Made one assisted tackle in his third start at DE for the Jayhawks …West Virginia: Started his fourth-straight game for KU at defensive end … Recorded five total tackles (two solo, three assisted) against the Mountaineers … Credited with 0.5 sack and 0.5 TFL (for a loss of four yards) as well … at TCU: Had one quarterback hurry, the first of his KU career, against the Horned Frogs … Credited with five total tackles in Fort Worth (two solo, three assisted) … Oklahoma: In Kansas’ starting lineup for the sixth-consecutive game at defensive end … Did not register any stats against the Sooners … at Texas: Started at defensive tackle for the Jayhawks and played against the nationally ranked Longhorns in Austin, but did not record any statistics on the evening … Texas Tech: Contributed four solo tackles in KU’s defensive effort against the Red Raiders that ultimately led to a 37-34 Homecoming victory … Kansas State: Among the Jayhawks’ leaders on the defensive side of the ball in the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown, in which he recorded five total tackles (four solo, one assisted) … at Oklahoma State: Tallied four solo tackles in his 10th-consecutive start of the season for the Jayhawks while in Stillwater …at Iowa State: Tied his season and career high in TFLs with 1.0 against the Cyclones … Also recorded three tackles (two solo, one assisted) while in Ames … Baylor: Broke up his first career pass against the nationally ranked Bears … Tied his season and career highs with 1.0 TFLs (for a loss of two yards) … Contributed two tackles (one solo, one assisted) to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort on Senior Day.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 200 lbs

Hand: 10

Arm: 31’5″

Wingspan: 76’0″

Class: Senior

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.

High School: Mansfield Timberview HS Vertical Jump: 31″

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Bench Press: 14

40 Yard Dash: 4.67

10 Yard Dash: 1.63/1.66

20 Yard Dash: 2.70

5-10-5: 4.34

L-Cone: 7.12