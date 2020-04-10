🏈 NFL Draft: Jayhawk Spotlight Three
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25. Kansas has 15 members of the 2019 roster that participated in KU’s Pro Day on March 5, each week the Jayhawks are highlighted in the Jayhawk Spotlight and this week Deante Ford, Elmore Hempstead and Azur Kamara are the Jayhawk Spotlight.
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 175 lbs
Hand: 8-7
Arm: 29-2
Wingspan: 71-7
Class: Senior
Hometown: Houston, Texas
High School: Ridge Point HS
40 Yard Dash: 4.65
Bench Press: 14
Vertical Jump: 32.5
Broad Jump: 10’3″
10 Yard Dash: 1.69/1.72
20 Yard Dash: 2.75
5.10.5: 4.03
L-Cone: 7.10
Career Honors: 2016: KU’s Special Team Player of the Week (West Virginia).
2019 (Sr.): Saw playing time in each of the Jayhawks’ first four games (Indiana State, Coastal Carolina, at Boston College and West Virginia) but did not record any statistics … at TCU: Made four solo tackles against the Horned Frogs to register his first stats of 2019 … Oklahoma: Registered a pair of tackles (one solo, one assisted) against the Sooners … Also recorded a tackle-for-loss of one yard … at Texas: Contributed two tackles (one solo, one assisted) to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort in Austin … Texas Tech: Helped lead the KU defense to a Homecoming victory over the Red Raiders, 37-34 … Contributed season/career highs in both tackles (six solos) and matched his bests with 1.0 TFL …at Oklahoma State: Made one solo tackle against the nationally ranked Cowboys in Stillwater … Kansas State: Saw playing time against the Jayhawks’ in-state rival, but did not record any stats on the afternoon … at Iowa State: Tallied a single solo tackle against the Cyclones in Ames … Baylor: Recorded three solo tackles against the Bears in the Jayhawks’ season finale … Made his 12th appearance of the season in the Crimson and the Blue.
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 177 lbs
Hand: 8-4
Arm: 31
Wingspan: 74-2
Class: Senior
Hometown: Smackover, Ark.
High School: Smackover High School
40 Yard Dash: 4.50
Vertical Jump: 31.5
Broad Jump: 10’0″
10 Yard Dash: 1.56/1.60
20 Yard Dash: 2.56
5-10-5: 4.15
L-Cone: 7.14
2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Saw action in the season opener … Recorded one tackle … Coastal Carolina: Had playing time vs. the Chanticleers … at Boston College: Made two pass breakups against the Eagles, the most he has had in one game during his Jayhawk career … West Virginia: Saw action against the Mountaineers, but did not record any stats on the day … at TCU: Did not have in stats in his playing time in Fort Worth … Oklahoma: Matched his Kansas career high with a pass breakup against the Sooners … Notched a pair of tackles (one solo, one assisted) on the afternoon … at Texas: Contributed one solo tackle to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort against the nationally ranked Longhorns … Texas Tech:Made a season and career-high three solo tackles against the Red Raiders to help the Jayhawks to a 37-34 Homecoming victory … Also had one pass breakup in the game, which also tied his season/career highs … Kansas State: Did not play against the Wildcats …at Oklahoma State: Recorded a solo tackle against the nationally ranked Cowboys in Stillwater … at Iowa State: Assisted on one tackle against the Cyclones while in Ames.
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 242 lbs
Hand: 10
Arm: 35 1/4
Wingspan: 81-2
Class: Senior
Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.
High School: Central High School
Vertical Jump: 28.0
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Bench Press: 13
40 Yard Dash: 4.59
5-10-5: 4.32
L-Cone: 7.16
Career Honors: 2019: Honorable Mention All-Big 12; Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (spring).
2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Started at outside linebacker in the Jayhawks’ opening game … Recorded three total tackles, including one sack and one tackle-for-loss … Coastal Carolina: Made three tackles for the Jayhawks vs. the Chanticleers (two solo, one assisted) and added a sack for a loss of seven yards … at Boston College: Tallied four total tackles (two solo, two assisted) for the Jayhawks in Chestnut Hill … Was also credited with 0.5 sack for a loss of three yards … West Virginia: For the second-straight game, made four tackles for the Jayhawks (one solo, three assisted) … at TCU: Matched his KU-career best with five total tackles against the Horned Frogs (three solo, two assisted) … Oklahoma: Was all over the field defensively for the Jayhawks against the Sooners, contributing five total tackles (three solo, two assisted), 1.0 sack for a loss of eight yards … Also hurried the quarterback once … at Texas: In his seventh-straight start of the season, the senior again made an impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Jayhawks … Set a new season and career high with seven total tackles (four solo, three assisted) on the night … Contributed 0.5 sack for a Longhorn loss of four yards … 1.5 TFL on the night, for a total of seven yards … Also matched his season and career high at Kansas by hurrying the quarterback one time … Texas Tech: Made two total tackles (one solo, one assisted) in the Jayhawks’ Homecoming victory over the Red Raiders, 37-34 … Also made a quarterback hurry on the afternoon, his third of the season … Kansas State: Collected stats across the board in KU’s defensive effort against in-state rival K-State: five total tackles (four solo, one assisted), 1.0 TFL and another quarterback hurry, his second game in a row with that particular statistic … at Oklahoma State: Again among the Jayhawks’ defensive leaders on the field, contributing six total tackles (four solo and two assisted), good for third on the team for the day, against the nationally ranked Cowboys … at Iowa State: Tallied four total tackles (one solo, three assisted) for the Jayhawks in Ames … Baylor: Contributed three solo tackles to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort against the nationally ranked Bears.