🏈 NFL Draft: Jayhawk Spotlight Three share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25. Kansas has 15 members of the 2019 roster that participated in KU’s Pro Day on March 5, each week the Jayhawks are highlighted in the Jayhawk Spotlight and this week Deante Ford, Elmore Hempstead and Azur Kamara are the Jayhawk Spotlight.

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 175 lbs

Hand: 8-7

Arm: 29-2

Wingspan: 71-7

Class: Senior

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: Ridge Point HS 40 Yard Dash: 4.65

Bench Press: 14

Vertical Jump: 32.5

Broad Jump: 10’3″

10 Yard Dash: 1.69/1.72

20 Yard Dash: 2.75

5.10.5: 4.03

L-Cone: 7.10

Career Honors: 2016: KU’s Special Team Player of the Week (West Virginia). 2019 (Sr.): Saw playing time in each of the Jayhawks’ first four games (Indiana State, Coastal Carolina, at Boston College and West Virginia) but did not record any statistics … at TCU: Made four solo tackles against the Horned Frogs to register his first stats of 2019 … Oklahoma: Registered a pair of tackles (one solo, one assisted) against the Sooners … Also recorded a tackle-for-loss of one yard … at Texas: Contributed two tackles (one solo, one assisted) to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort in Austin … Texas Tech: Helped lead the KU defense to a Homecoming victory over the Red Raiders, 37-34 … Contributed season/career highs in both tackles (six solos) and matched his bests with 1.0 TFL …at Oklahoma State: Made one solo tackle against the nationally ranked Cowboys in Stillwater … Kansas State: Saw playing time against the Jayhawks’ in-state rival, but did not record any stats on the afternoon … at Iowa State: Tallied a single solo tackle against the Cyclones in Ames … Baylor: Recorded three solo tackles against the Bears in the Jayhawks’ season finale … Made his 12th appearance of the season in the Crimson and the Blue.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 177 lbs

Hand: 8-4

Arm: 31

Wingspan: 74-2

Class: Senior

Hometown: Smackover, Ark.

High School: Smackover High School 40 Yard Dash: 4.50

Vertical Jump: 31.5

Broad Jump: 10’0″

10 Yard Dash: 1.56/1.60

20 Yard Dash: 2.56

5-10-5: 4.15

L-Cone: 7.14

2019 (Sr.): Indiana State: Saw action in the season opener … Recorded one tackle … Coastal Carolina: Had playing time vs. the Chanticleers … at Boston College: Made two pass breakups against the Eagles, the most he has had in one game during his Jayhawk career … West Virginia: Saw action against the Mountaineers, but did not record any stats on the day … at TCU: Did not have in stats in his playing time in Fort Worth … Oklahoma: Matched his Kansas career high with a pass breakup against the Sooners … Notched a pair of tackles (one solo, one assisted) on the afternoon … at Texas: Contributed one solo tackle to the Jayhawks’ defensive effort against the nationally ranked Longhorns … Texas Tech:Made a season and career-high three solo tackles against the Red Raiders to help the Jayhawks to a 37-34 Homecoming victory … Also had one pass breakup in the game, which also tied his season/career highs … Kansas State: Did not play against the Wildcats …at Oklahoma State: Recorded a solo tackle against the nationally ranked Cowboys in Stillwater … at Iowa State: Assisted on one tackle against the Cyclones while in Ames.

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 242 lbs

Hand: 10

Arm: 35 1/4

Wingspan: 81-2

Class: Senior

Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.

High School: Central High School Vertical Jump: 28.0

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Bench Press: 13

40 Yard Dash: 4.59

5-10-5: 4.32

L-Cone: 7.16