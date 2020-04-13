Open Search
🏈 NFL Mock Draft Primer: Hakeem Adeniji

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Now just 10 days until the start of the NFL Draft, experts across the league are predicting where players will land on April 23-25. Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji is among those players waiting to hear his named called, as we take a look where he is projected to be picked come draft day.

Mock DraftRound/PickTeam
NFL.com
Chad Reuter		2nd Round/Pick 52Los Angeles Rams
Draftsite.com3rd Round/Pick 68New York Jets
Drafttek3rd Round/Pick 71Los Angeles Chargers
USA Today
Luke Easterling		3rd Round/Pick 89Minnesota Vikings
The Athletic
Stephen Holder		4th Round/Pick 122Indianapolis Colts
CBS Sports4th Round/Pick 124Pittsburgh Steelers
Sporting News
4th Round/Pick 135Pittsburgh Steelers
WalterFootball5th Round/Pick 147Cincinnati Bengals
Bleacher Report
Matt Miller		5th Round/Pick 164Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Network
5th Round/Pick 171Houston Texans

 

The NFL announced on Monday that ESPN and NFL Netowrk will join forces for this year’s NFL Draft, producing a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days. Draft hosts and a number of commentators will be in-studio, while Roger Goodell will introduce picks from his home.

ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday. For more information, click here.

