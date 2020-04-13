🏈 NFL Mock Draft Primer: Hakeem Adeniji
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Now just 10 days until the start of the NFL Draft, experts across the league are predicting where players will land on April 23-25. Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji is among those players waiting to hear his named called, as we take a look where he is projected to be picked come draft day.
|Mock Draft
|Round/Pick
|Team
|NFL.com
Chad Reuter
|2nd Round/Pick 52
|Los Angeles Rams
|Draftsite.com
|3rd Round/Pick 68
|New York Jets
|Drafttek
|3rd Round/Pick 71
|Los Angeles Chargers
|USA Today
Luke Easterling
|3rd Round/Pick 89
|Minnesota Vikings
|The Athletic
Stephen Holder
|4th Round/Pick 122
|Indianapolis Colts
|CBS Sports
|4th Round/Pick 124
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sporting News
|4th Round/Pick 135
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WalterFootball
|5th Round/Pick 147
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Bleacher Report
Matt Miller
|5th Round/Pick 164
|Dallas Cowboys
|Pro Football Network
|5th Round/Pick 171
|Houston Texans
The NFL announced on Monday that ESPN and NFL Netowrk will join forces for this year’s NFL Draft, producing a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days. Draft hosts and a number of commentators will be in-studio, while Roger Goodell will introduce picks from his home.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday. For more information, click here.