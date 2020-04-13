🏈 NFL Mock Draft Primer: Hakeem Adeniji

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Now just 10 days until the start of the NFL Draft, experts across the league are predicting where players will land on April 23-25. Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji is among those players waiting to hear his named called, as we take a look where he is projected to be picked come draft day.

The NFL announced on Monday that ESPN and NFL Netowrk will join forces for this year’s NFL Draft, producing a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days. Draft hosts and a number of commentators will be in-studio, while Roger Goodell will introduce picks from his home.

ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday. For more information, click here.