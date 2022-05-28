🎾 Ngounoue Earns 2nd Career Doubles Professional Victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior standout Malkia Ngounoue claimed the doubles championship at the ITF W15 Cancun on Saturday morning to earn a professional win.

Ngounoue and her partner won the championship match 6-2, 6-4, marking her second professional doubles title.

Ngounoue played No. 1 doubles for a long portion of the season for the Jayhawks and had a strong season for Kansas that was rewarded with an All-Big 12 Second Team Singles selection.

The senior from Washington D.C., has been a strong doubles player throughout her Jayhawk career. She earned All-Big 12 Doubles Second Team in 2019 and had seven doubles wins in 2021 as a junior.

Ngounoue and the Jayhawks went 15-11 this season and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Kansas finished the season ranked No. 29.