🎾 Ngounoue Finishes Second at ITA Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas tennis junior Malkia Ngounoue finished second at the 2020 ITA Central Regional Championship in Fayetteville inside the Billingsley Tennis Center on Sunday.

Punching her ticket to the singles finals, Ngounoue began her day beating TCU’s Mercedes Aristegui, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.

In the finals, Ngounoue battled Missouri’s Bronte Murgett in a three-set heartbreaker. The KU junior took the first set, 6-4, before dropping the last two sets in the 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7) loss.

In doubles, matches looked a little different as the student-athletes played the best two out of three sets with a super tiebreaker for the third. KU’s run ended after partners junior Sonia Smagina and Ngounoue dropped their semifinal match 6-4, 6-2 against Oklahoma’s Ivana and Carmen Corley.