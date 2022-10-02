🎾 Ngounoue Participates in the ITA All-American Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Malkia Ngounoue (ranked 116) competed at the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina.

Ngounoue finished 1-1 at the ITA All-American Championship this weekend. The first day, Ngounoue beat Filippa Bruu-Syversen of the University of California – Santa Barbara 6-1, 6-2. The following day, Ngounoue lost to Ava Cantanzartie 4-6, 7-5, 5-7.

The Jayhawks will play in the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, Illinois from October 7th-9th.