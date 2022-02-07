Nikki Wahle Barrett: Leaving a Legacy

Nikki Wahle Barrett arrived at the University of Kansas in 1999 to play her dream sport at her dream school.

In four seasons, she put together about as good of a resume as there is. She helped guide the Jayhawks to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001. She was co-captain of the team a year later and she earned Academic All-Big 12 honors each of her last three years on campus.

When she graduated and moved on, she figured she knew the exact legacy she left at KU, which was a hard-nosed soccer player, who always brought leadership, aggressiveness and pizzazz to her game each and every time she took the pitch.

However, as she found out very recently, her legacy hardly stops there.

When Barrett received a phone call earlier this year from Paul Pierce, KU’s Associate Athletic Director for Inclusive Excellence, she learned her legacy extended even further than she thought.

Pierce called to tell her that as the first African-American to ever compete in soccer at Kansas, she was being named a Marian E. Washington Trailblazer. You can imagine her shock since she wasn’t aware that was a barrier she broke down.

I really had no idea,” Barrett said. “It was actually shocking to me. Soccer has been a traditionally white sport. But the tide is changing, and I love to see it. Now that I do know, I think it’s so cool, and I’ve told my kids and my fiancée, and I think it’s a huge deal now.”

The fact that she didn’t know – in her eyes – is a credit to Kansas, Head Coach Mark Francis and her teammates at the time.