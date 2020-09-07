🏐 Nils Nielsen Added As Volleyball Volunteer Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball head coach Ray Bechard announced the addition of volunteer assistant coach Nils Nielsen to the 2020-21 staff.

"Nils brings a wide range of experiences at the club, collegiate, and national team level and is a great addition to our program. He is developing a great rapport with our student-athletes and will create numerous opportunities for them to improve"

Nielsen played his collegiate career at Cal State Northridge from 2000-05 and was a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team from 2006-10. Following his tenure with Team USA, Nielsen was a professional volleyball player until 2015.

During his playing career, he coached various club teams in southern California and was a member of the USA Volleyball coaching staff at the 2014 and 2015 Pan American games, where Nielsen helped coach USA to a silver medal in 2014.

From 2013-15, Nielsen was a volunteer assistant coach for UCLA’s men’s volleyball program, and last coached for KC Power’s 17-1 team.

Nielsen is married to Kansas assistant coach Kaitlin Nielsen, and the couple has two daughters.