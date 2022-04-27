🥎 Nine Jayhawks Named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Softball placed nine student athletes on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 First Team, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.

The 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Softball Team recognized 73 student-athletes, including 66 first-team selections and 8 on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

The Jayhawks on the first team include Sophia Buzard, Shelby Gayre, Kaitlyn Gee, Haleigh Harper, Madison Hirsch, Cheyenne Hornbuckle, Macy Omli, Peyton Renzi and Jordan Richards.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Kansas will host No. 1 Oklahoma this weekend to close out the home portion of their season. The series is set to start on Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. CT and will continue with senior day on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, before concluding with the Jayhawks for a Cure game at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday. All games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.