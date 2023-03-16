🏀 No. 1 seed Kansas Cruises past Howard, 96-68, in NCAA First Round

DES MOINES, Iowa – All five Jayhawks scored in double-figures, led by 20 points from redshirt junior Jalen Wilson, as No. 1 seed Kansas defeated No. 16 seed Howard, 96-68, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday.

Kansas improved to 28-7 on the season, winning their 16th-straight first round game. The defending National Champions improved to 46-13 all-time as the No. 1 seed and 17-0 against the No. 16 seed.

Freshman Gradey Dick scored 19 points on 7-of-13 from the field, paired with 11 rebounds. Dick’s double-double marked the first of his career, while he is the first KU freshman to record a double-double in a tournament game since March 25, 2017, when Josh Jackson scored 10 points and 12 rebounds against Oregon.

Paired with Wilson and Dick, all five Jayhawks scored in double-figures for the seventh time this season, including Wilson’s 20 points, Dick’s 19 points, K.J. Adams’ 13 points, Dajuan Harris’ 11 points and Kevin McCullar’s 10 points.