🏀 No. 1 Seed Kansas to Face No. 8 Seed Arkansas Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa – No. 1 seed Kansas (28-7) continues its defense of its 2022 ] National Championship against No. 8 seed Arkansas (21-13) on Saturday, March 18, at 4:15 p.m. CT, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will be televised on CBS.
TIPOFF
- Kansas won its 16th-straight NCAA Tournament first-round game with a 96-68 victory against Howard on March 16. Arkansas advanced to the round of 32 with a 73-63 win against Illinois.
- Kansas’ 33-consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, beginning in 1990, is the longest active streak and the longest consecutive in NCAA Tournament appearance history.
- Since seeding in the NCAA Tournament began in 1979, Kansas enters the event a No. 1 seed for the 16th time overall and fifth time in the last seven tournaments. KU has been a No. 1 seed in 1986-92-95-97-98-2002-07-08-10-11-13-16-17-18-22-23. Kansas is 46-13 all-time as a No. 1 seed.
- This year marks the 23rd-straight season that the Jayhawks have earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, including all 19 under head coach Bill Self (note: in 2020 KU would have been a No. 1 seed, making it 20).
- This season, Kansas has faced 14 different teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field and has posted a record of 16-7 against those opponents.
- Kansas has won 20 or more games for 34 consecutive seasons, including 2022-23, which is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The streak began in 1989-90.
- Entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Kansas was No. 9 in NET nationally and No. 1 in strength of schedule. For the second-straight year, Kansas has led the country in Quadrant 1 wins. Last year, Kansas had 12 Q1 wins heading into the NCAA Tournament and this year Kansas has an all-time high of 17 Q1 victories.
- KU has won at least 12 league games for 23 consecutive seasons. Kansas has won 11 league games for the last 29 seasons and the current 29-year streak with 10-plus league wins is the longest active streak in the nation. Kansas has won 10 or more conference games 60 times overall.
UP NEXT
Should Kansas win its second-round game, the Jayhawks would advance to its 33rd all-time round of 16 and would play its Sweet 16 game March 23 in Las Vegas.