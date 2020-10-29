No. 11 Kansas Plays at No. 6 West Virginia Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 11 Kansas (4-2-0) continues its three-match run against Top 10-ranked foes when it travels to No. 6 West Virginia, Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

KU is looking to rebound from a 2-0 loss to then-No. 6 TCU on Oct. 22. West Virginia has won four straight matches after its 1-0 win at Oklahoma on Oct. 23. The Mountaineers are 3-0-0 at home this season.

QUICK KICKS

Kansas is in fourth place in the Big 12 standings with 12 points through six matches. TCU leads the league with 19 points in seven contests, while West Virginia is next with 18 points and Oklahoma State third with 13 points.

Kansas is ranked No. 11 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll released Oct. 27. Since the start of the 2019 season, Kansas has been ranked or receiving votes in each of the last 19 polls.

Kansas is one of four Big 12 teams ranked by the coaches, along with No. 4 TCU, No. 6 West Virginia and No. 12 Oklahoma State.

Kansas is playing three-consecutive ranked teams for the first time since the 2018 season when it played four-straight ranked foes from Oct. 19-28 (#17 Texas, #13 Baylor, #13 West Virginia, #17 Texas).

The Jayhawks are 10-2-3 in their last 15 games against Big 12 opponents and have outscored their league foes 18-to-9 during that span, which included the 2019 Big 12 Championship title.

After its 1-0 win over Texas Tech on Sept. 25, Kansas now has a victory over every Big 12 squad in the last calendar year.

Kansas trails West Virginia in the all-time series 7-2-1 but the last three meetings have gone 2-0-1 in favor of KU. WVU leads KU 2-1-0 in meetings in Morgantown.

Kansas ranks in the top 10 nationally in goals against average (10th at 0.67), and in shutout percentage (sixth at 0.67).

Kansas’ four goals this season have been by three different Jayhawks, with all being seniors – Ceri Holland (2), Kathryn Castro and Mandi Duggan.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host Iowa State on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. (Central), at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be Senior Day for KU honoring Kathryn Castro, Mandi Duggan, Avery Hall, Ceri Holland and Kailey Lane. The contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 20-5-1, and the Jayhawks have won the last six meetings.